Missing North Texas girl found dead in Dallas; 2 arrested

DALLAS (AP) -- Authorities in North Texas say a 13-year-old girl missing for several days and a man have both been found dead inside a Dallas home.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson says Shavon Randle has been identified as one of two people dead inside the house in Dallas' Oak Cliff area. Jackson says the investigation is continuing and no other information about the deaths was immediately released Sunday.

The girl was reported abducted Wednesday from her home in Lancaster, about 15 miles (24.14 kilometers) south of Dallas.

A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday on aggravated kidnapping charges in connection with the case and a 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday. Authorities say two other men are being questioned and another man is being sought.

