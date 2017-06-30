Lake Texoma ready for holiday weekend fun

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- An supersized Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and Lake Texoma is bound to be packed with friends and family celebrating the patriotic holiday.

"You know, you're looking for people who aren't so into work and they're kind of laid back and easy going," said Marilyn Buchanan. "If you're laid back and easy going, you come to the lake. Meet up with friends... friends you'll have for life."

But earlier in the week, a fish kill caused by a golden alga outbreak occurred in Paradise Cove.

"They were able to estimate about 157,000 fish were dead, and about 90 percent of those were 1-inch threadfin shad," Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist Todd Robinson explained. "So it's a very small portion of the population that actually died."

How will this affect the highly anticipated holiday weekend?

"I think it will be the same, you know it won't change anything," Buchanan said. "People come to the lake to have a good time, and you know, that's what they're here for."

The fish killed were less than 1/100th of the total population of fish in Lake Texoma.

"We're getting the word out that fishing is phenomenal right now, and anyone who has plans to come out to the lake this Fourth of July weekend and fish or boat and enjoy the lake should come out and do that," Robinson said. "We're not having any problems at all."

Todd Robinson made it clear that the golden alga is not harmful to humans or other animals who plan to swim in the lake.