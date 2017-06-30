Ardmore police issue Silver Alert

ARDMORE, Okla. -- A man missing from an Ardmore elder care facility was the subject of a Silver Alert late Friday afternoon.

Police said 69-year-old Larry Herren was reported missing from the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home at 604 Lake Murray Drive E early Wednesday morning.

Herren, who is white, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black-and-white checkered pajama pants and yellow socks. He was not wearing shoes.

Police said Herren has a proven medical or physical disability and is imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Contact Ardmore police or call 911 if you have any information about Larry Herren.