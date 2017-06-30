Calera's Bailee Arthur Shines At Youth National Weightlifting Championships

DURANT, OK - Calera's Bailee Arthur plays a unique sport.

There are no goals to score or passes to intercept, instead she competes to be the best everyday on her own.

Arthur competes in the sport of weightlifting, a skill she's been cultivating for years.

"In middle school I played softball and my softball coach was actually a crossfit coach as well and it just got to the point where I wasn't enjoying softball as much as I was crossfit and lifting.", said Arthur.

She trains at Relentless Athletics Durant, a gym with no frills in the middle of a Durant neighborhood.

Her coach Colby Oller noticed an immediate connection with Arthur and the sport.

"When you can come in everyday and see yourself getting stronger and stronger its really an accomplishment.", said Oller.

The toughest part of the sport according to Oller and Arthur is the slower dog days working out by yourself.

"If you dwell on that bad day, you're just going to keep dwelling on that and she's gotten so much better at that.", said Oller, who has been Arthur's coach for over a year.

Coming from a smaller town where there is not much direct competition it was difficult to know what to expect from Arthur at the 2017 Youth National Weightlifting Championships in Atlanta.

She had high expectations for herself and she delivered in a big way.

"Bailee had actually won a silver in Snatch, she won gold in Clean and Jerk and that put her in second place overall, so she got a silver overall.", said Oller.

Arthur knows the uniqueness of her sport and realizes not everyone knows exactly what her sport entails.

"There are a lot of people that support me and then I have friends who have no idea what I do and I have to explain it to them and then they are like, okay that's pretty cool."

Now back home Arthur looks to continue her success the same way she always has, always striving to be better.