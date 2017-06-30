Stephens County cold case: Search of property ends

LOCO, Okla. (AP) -- The search in a decades-old case of a missing woman has ended with no discovery of remains.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner (http://bit.ly/2tuf6Ek ) the search ended Wednesday at a home in Loco for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall.

Duvall lived in the house about 80 miles (128 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City with her husband and is the last place she was known to be alive.

McKinney said investigators will examine undisclosed items that were taken from the home and that the case remains an open investigation.

Information from: The Duncan Banner, http://www.duncanbanner.com

