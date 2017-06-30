KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, Texas, is looking for a part-time Master Control Operator.
Duties for this position include operation of our proprietary master control record/playback system during syndicated and network programming, as well as recording and segmenting feeds of syndicated programming and commercial/promotional messages in a file-based workflow.
This is a weekend position that is scheduled for 24 hours per week.
Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.
Please send your resume and cover letter to:
Joel Scarbrough
joelscarbrough@kten.com
Applications are available in person at:
KTEN Television
10 Highpoint Circle
Denison, TX 75020
Lockwood Broadcast Group is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace.