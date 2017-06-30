KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, Texas, is looking for a Master Control Operator.

Duties for this position include operation of our proprietary master control record/playback system during syndicated and network programming, as well as recording and segmenting feeds of syndicated programming and commercial/promotional messages in a file-based workflow.

This is a weekend position that is scheduled for 24 hours per week.

Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.

Please send your resume and cover letter to:

Joel Scarbrough

jscarbrough@kten.com

Applications are available in person at:

KTEN Television

10 Highpoint Circle

Denison, TX 75020

Lockwood Broadcast Group is an equal opportunity employer and a drug free workplace.