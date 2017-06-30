East Central University to remove Bibles, crosses from chapel

ADA, Okla. (AP) -- East Central University in Oklahoma is removing Bibles and crosses from its on-campus chapel after receiving a complaint from a group that advocates for the separation of church and state.

The public university is in Ada, about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. University President Katricia Pierson said in a statement Thursday that the school chose to remove the religious items after receiving a letter from Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.

She says the school is "looking at the feasibility" of removing the cross from atop the steeple of the chapel.

The university says the Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel opened in 1957 and is available for use by all faiths.

State Rep. Pat Ownbey (R-Ardmore) issued a statement condemning the university's decision.

“It is a decision that shouldn't be taken lightly," he said. "As our crosses continue to come down one by one, it is our liberal courts that are driving these bad decisions. These judicial actions are eroding the very foundation on which this country was built."

