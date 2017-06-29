Local Softball Team Wins National Championship

A local softball team now holds the honor of being national champions. the Oklahoma Angels 2K4 out of Ardmore won the 12-U National Championship on Thursday.

The team comprised of young ladies from multiple communities like Roff, Plainview, Latta, Silo, Bennington and Pottsboro (Texas) won softball nationals out in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Not only did they win, but they went undefeated and even took the final game 13-2.