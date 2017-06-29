Sean Lee visits Texoma

Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee made his way to Texoma Thursday evening.
Lee spent some time to visit with a gathering of locals at Texoma Medical Center. From the time Lee walked in, applause and camera flashes filled the room.
Lee is a 2-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys and has been named one of the best at the position coming into the 2017 season.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.