Sean Lee visits Texoma

By Dan Lindblad, KTEN Sports
Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Sean Lee made his way to Texoma Thursday evening. 

Lee spent some time to visit with a gathering of locals at Texoma Medical Center. From the time Lee walked in, applause and camera flashes filled the room. 

Lee is a 2-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys and has been named one of the best at the position coming into the 2017 season. 