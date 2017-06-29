Born and raised a Hoosier, David Siple grew up in Pittsboro, Indiana, and loved the very diverse weather in the Hoosier state.

Ever since 3rd grade David always wanted to be weatherman, and that dream was fulfilled when he started working at KTEN.

After graduating from Tri-West High School, David went to Purdue University for a couple of years to start his meteorology degree. While there. he was able to intern at a news station in Lafayette, where his heart was set on becoming a broadcast meteorologist.

David transferred to Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, to further his meteorological and broadcast education. At BSU he was the Chief Weather Forecaster for the student-run news organization (NewsLink), and he loved every moment of it. David graduated with a Professional Meteorology degree in the summer of 2017.

His last class at Ball State involved spending two weeks chasing storms. They traveled through many states -- including Texas -- only finding a couple of storms during the entire trip.

Weather has always been a fascination David's, and he is very excited to be forecasting in the Texoma region.

In his time off, David enjoys playing a couple rounds of golf, boating, and hiking. When he does get back to Indiana, he loves spending time with his two nieces and a nephew, family and friends, and his beautiful fiancee.

You can reach David via e-mail at dsiple@kten.com and follow him on Facebook and Twitter.