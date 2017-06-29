Pet of the Week

DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little puppy.

He's about 10 weeks old.

They don't know his mix but say he will probably be a medium to large size dog.

They say he is very sweet and always wants to play.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.

