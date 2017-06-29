Pet of the Week - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pet of the Week

Posted:

DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little puppy.

He's about 10 weeks old.

They don't know his mix but say he will probably be a medium to large size dog.

They say he is very sweet and always wants to play.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little guy you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.  

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison.
 

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.