Ringling takes action to ensure water supply

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010
Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.
"Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," District Attorney Joseph Brown said.More >>
"Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," District Attorney Joseph Brown said.More >>
The town's new budget includes a plan to purchase a backup generator to make sure the water pumps don't stop working if the power goes out.More >>
The town's new budget includes a plan to purchase a backup generator to make sure the water pumps don't stop working if the power goes out.More >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little puppy. He's about 10 weeks old. They don't know his mix but say he will probably be a medium to large size dog. They say he is very sweet and alwaysMore >>
DENISON, TX -- This week we have an adorable little puppy. He's about 10 weeks old. They don't know his mix but say he will probably be a medium to large size dog. They say he is very sweet and alwaysMore >>
Housing permits are up in both Sherman and Denison compared with last year, and that means lots of job opportunities.More >>
Housing permits are up in both Sherman and Denison compared with last year, and that means lots of job opportunities.More >>
"Once they got inside, they went to an office and took the file, safe, and the money," Gainesville police Chief Kevin Phillips said.More >>
"Once they got inside, they went to an office and took the file, safe, and the money," Gainesville police Chief Kevin Phillips said.More >>
"We kinda looked at each other puzzled," Marshall County Deputy Damon Robinson said. "Whenever he got out of the water and we didn't see any bathing suits or anything."More >>
"We kinda looked at each other puzzled," Marshall County Deputy Damon Robinson said. "Whenever he got out of the water and we didn't see any bathing suits or anything."More >>
"People usually pop fireworks and they don't know what they're doing," Bonham Fire Department Capt. Billy Hughes said.More >>
"People usually pop fireworks and they don't know what they're doing," Bonham Fire Department Capt. Billy Hughes said.More >>
"Probably in terms of our audience, this is the highlight of the year; this is where we get most of our visitors," museum director Dan Steelman explained.More >>
"Probably in terms of our audience, this is the highlight of the year; this is where we get most of our visitors," museum director Dan Steelman explained.More >>
We're joined live in the studio by Don Papin and Robert White to talk more about services for veterans in the area.More >>
We're joined live in the studio by Don Papin and Robert White to talk more about services for veterans in the area.More >>
The man arrested for toppling the newly-erected Ten Commandments memorial at the Arkansas State Capitol may have done the same thing three years ago at the Oklahoma Capitol.More >>
The man arrested for toppling the newly-erected Ten Commandments memorial at the Arkansas State Capitol may have done the same thing three years ago at the Oklahoma Capitol.More >>