Staying safe with fireworks on the Fourth

BONHAM, Texas -- With the Fourth of July right around the corner, this year's fireworks sales are through the roof.

"Usually the first week, it's kind of slow; you usually do your best business the week before and on the Fourth," said Kylie Trojacek of Stateline Fireworks. "But so far, sales have been up dramatically since last year."

And with greater sales comes greater risk.

"People usually pop fireworks and they don't know what they're doing," Bonham Fire Department Capt. Billy Hughes said. "They tend to hold them in their hand and try to throw them, and that usually ends up in an injury."

Which fireworks create the most problems?

"I would probably say just firecrackers in general; just the little Black Cats, because these kids light them and you're not supposed to light them in your hand," Hughes said. "They don't throw them in time, and they'll go off. So I never let my kids light fireworks in their hands."

And there is one combination you should always stay away from.

"Alcohol and fireworks are never good together; always stay away from the alcohol and fireworks," Hughes said. "And when you do use fireworks, always make sure to have an adult near you."

Safety should be your number one priority to keep out of the emergency room over this long Independence Day holiday weekend.

"If you use common sense and use extra precautions, I think you can have a safe Fourth," Hughes said.