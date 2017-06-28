Grayson County housing boom means jobs - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County housing boom means jobs

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas -- The cities of Sherman and Denison are expected to break record numbers in the housing market again this year.

Builders in both cities plan to construct more homes and create more jobs.

Sherman has seen an increase of 45 percent in housing permits over last year. And as more people call Texoma their home, unemployment rates continue to drop.

Grayson County housing boom

"They're employing construction people -- the framers, you know, people that are going through the bricks," said Virginia Cook Realty office manager Patrick Rowland. "There's so many people involved in real estate, that effects our local economy, that our unemployment rates are extremely low."

With only five months into this year, the city of Denison has already signed 10 to 12 more housing permits than this time last year.

