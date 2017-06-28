Burglars steal cash from Gainesville church - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Burglars steal cash from Gainesville church

GAINESVILLE, Texas -- Gainesville police say a bold bandit broke in and stole from a local church.

The pastor of Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church was moving furniture inside the main auditorium on Tuesday afternoon when, police say, he noticed the door was broken.

Officers were called to the church at 622 South Grand Avenue just before 1 p.m.

The burglar or burglars then went into an office, taking a safe and some cash.

"They damaged the doorknob getting into the church," Gainesville police Chief Kevin Phillips explained. "Once they got inside, they went to an office and took the file, safe, and the money."

The pastor of the church declined to comment on the theft.

Police say anyone with information should call their tip line at 940-612-0000.

