Manufacturing jobs drive new lab at Grayson College

DENISON, Texas -- There's good news for good jobs in Texoma.

Grayson College broke ground Tuesday on a new Advanced Manufacturing Lab, an effort by the school to get more people back into the hands-on manufacturing business.

This $1.4 million project was actually pushed ahead of schedule because of the urgent need for more workers in this area.

Grayson College officials hope to have the lab open and ready to train students by the start of next year.

"This project is really about helping people to re-imagine the future, and what manufacturing is about," said school President Jeremy McMillen. "We're really leaning into this, and very excited about changing the mindset in the region that these are viable careers, these are viable pathways to a prosperous future for Texoma"

With many experienced manufacturing employees nearing retirement age, Grayson College officials say the added help they received from the Sherman Economic Development Corporation, the Denison Development Alliance and North Texas Workforce should really make this program a success.