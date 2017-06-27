Landmark Denison furniture store winding down

DENISON, Texas -- In 1948, Hubbard Furniture opened its doors on Main Street.

Now, after 69 years in downtown Denison, those doors are about to close.

"My grandfather and my dad opened it in March of '48 in a snowstorm, and I've got their picture back there," said current owner Marcus Hubbard.

At the end of its run, even the store employee Bradley Jackson has family ties to the Denison landmark.

"I've worked here on and off since I was 13 years old," he said. "My dad has worked here for 23 years. I've worked here since I was old enough to lift a couch, pretty much. I don't know. I'm going to miss it. But, life goes on, I guess."

When the closing sign appeared in the window, Hubbard said the community responded with phone calls and more.

"I've had a lot of people come by and talk to me personally," he said. "I sure do appreciate all the people, and they said they really enjoyed trading with me. So, we enjoyed being in downtown Denison for 69 years."

After working for the family business since he was 14, Hubbard said he's just ready to retire.

"We decided to retire, and I'm looking forward to it. I might have a part-time job or something... I don't know, but, anyways I'm looking forward to doing something different."