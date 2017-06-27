Stephens County reopens search for woman missing since 1986

LOCO, Okla. -- The year was 1986. Ronald Reagan was the president. "Top Gun" opened in theaters.

And Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall vanished without a trace from her home in the tiny Oklahoma community of Loco.

Now, Stephens County authorities hope new technology and help from the community can help close the book on this cold case.

Now, the Stephens County Sheriff's Office along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office and the Duncan Police Department are reopening this cold case.

They say recent interviews and what they call "focal" investigations" raised more recent suspicions about the fate of Duvall, who was 40 years old when she disappeared.

On Monday, Stephens County investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the address where Duvall had been living and where she was last seen. The first step: Clearing grass and brush from the site in order to search the area with a ground radar.

"We are looking for anything," Sheriff Wayne McKinney said. "Not only maybe human remains of some sort, we are looking for anything that may give us some additional information."

From the old storm shelter behind the house to the residence itself, McKinney said no stone will go unturned.

"No, we don't stop," he said.

In May of 1986, Frankie Duvall -- known as "Bonnie" to her friends and family -- vanished. After 31 years, new interviews and other factors led deputies and the district attorney's office to execute a search warrant of the home Duvall was thought to have lived in with her husband at the time of the disappearance.

McKinney said officials have one week to search the property. With a few areas of interest in mind, investigators spent Monday and Tuesday digging.

"One spot that we just finished today was an old storm cellar that we took the floor out of," the sheriff said. "It was a rather thick concrete floor."

McKinney said they've found nothing to raise an eyebrow yet. "So far, we have eliminated the areas that we had in question."

But he said even if no clues are found, the investigation into Frankie Duvall's fate will continue.

"That doesn't mean we are going to stop. We are going to continue what we are doing," he said.

Duvall's family was not available for an on-camera interview on Tuesday, but they have been at the scene since the search began Monday and said they won't leave until they have answers.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Stephens County Sheriff's Office.