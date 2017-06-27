Stolen vehicle suspects make wet getaway in Lake Texoma

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. -- An alert was issued Tuesday for two stolen vehicle suspects who made a wet getaway in Lake Texoma.

Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Damon Robinson was dispatched to the Washita Point boat ramp on Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a purloined pickup truck from neighboring Bryan County.

He found the vehicle there --- along with a man and a woman who were swimming nearby.

"As the two suspects realized that Deputy Robinson wasn't believing their story, the two suspects began to swim away from the shoreline," Sheriff Danny Cryer said in a written statement. "Deputy Robinson watched in disbelief as the two swam across a cove and ran into a wooded area."

Cryer identified the suspects as Michael David Miller, 41, and Sharon Elaine Smith, 46. She was wearing a bathing suit; the sheriff said he "was wearing very little or no clothing."

Get in touch with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office if you have information about the suspects.