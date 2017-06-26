Thackerville men accused in $300K ID theft

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. -- Two Thackerville men are under arrest after several reports of identity theft.

Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said at least seven people in the area had their identities stolen.

Lane Edward Miller and Robert Ashley Bond are accused trying to get credit cards by stealing credit card applications from mailboxes. Grisham said nearly $300,000 may have been taken from the victims.

"There had been some checks taken," Grisham said. "And one of them was a retirement check, and was cashed at local banks and local stores."

Love County resident Kathy Powell said nothing like this has ever happened to her before, but now she is doing everything she can to make sure it doesn't happen to anyone else.

"It's very... violating," she said.

According to Powell, thousands may have been stolen from her and her husband.

"Credit limits totaling $74,000," she said, adding that she and her husband had been close friends with one of the suspects.

"One of the parties was someone I treated like one of my own children," Powell said. In fact, she knew him so well that she was able to lead deputies to the suspect..

"The information that the victims brought in, we use a lot of that," Grisham said. "We kind of had a break in the case Thursday... got some information here where we could obtain a search warrant."

Now Grisham has a warning for others: "Some people but their date of birth and things on Facebook, so I would suggest not to do that."

Miller and Bond were in court on Monday facing several felony charges of identity theft, forgery, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.