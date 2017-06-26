Where to celebrate Independence Day in Texoma

The long July 4th weekend is upon us, and there are events and celebrations across the Texoma region. Dedicated fireworks fans will be able to see at least three nights of star-spangled sky shows!

We've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows; click the links for complete information from the source. The entries are listed by date and then alphabetically by city name.

Do you have an event in your community you'd like us to add? Contact us at newsteam@kten.com with all the details, including date, time, location and whether admission is charged.

Friday, June 30

DENISON, Texas

7:30 p.m. - Daphne Willis - Levitt AMP Denison Music Series 2017 at Heritage Park, 324 West. Main Street (FREE)

PARIS, Texas

8:30 p.m. - Municipal Band Concert at Bywaters Park (FREE)

Saturday, July 1

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma

6 p.m. - Blanchard's Independence Celebration with food, live music, kids' activities and fireworks between North Council Avenue and NE 10th Street. (FREE)

DAVIS, Oklahoma

4 p.m. - Davis Summerfest with live entertainment, vendors, activities and fireworks at Wolf Field. (FREE)

NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma

All day - Independence Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park with music, food, vendors, activities for children, and fireworks at dusk. (FREE)

POTTSBORO, Texas

7 p.m. - Fastrac's Fireworks Sunset Cruise at Lighthouse Marina, 300 Lighthouse Drive (Adults $39)

8:30 p.m. - Highport Marina Fireworks Show, 120 Texoma Harbor Drive (FREE)

PROSPER, Texas

5 p.m. - Prosper Magazine's Pride in the Sky celebration with live music, a classic car show, and fireworks at Frontier Park, 1551 West Frontier Parkway.

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma

10 a.m. - Old Fashioned July 4 Festival & Parade at Pennington Creek Park, 400 South Capitol Avenue, and fireworks at Tishomingo High School.

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

KINGSTON, Oklahoma

9 p.m. - Lake Texoma Association Fireworks at Roosevelt Memorial Bridge on U.S. 70. (FREE)

MADILL, Oklahoma

8 p.m. - 4th of July Fireworks at Bridgeview Marina & Resort, 13947 Reel Lane.

SHERMAN, Texas

3 p.m. - 8th Annual Lights on the Lake featuring Three Dog Night and fireworks at Pecan Grove East Park, 3200 Canyon Creek Drive (FREE)

Tuesday, July 4

ADA, Oklahoma

7 a.m. - 50th Fireball Classic Memorial Run at Wintersmith Park, 1621 Wintersmith Lodge.

Dusk - Annual Fireworks Display at Wintersmith Park, 1621 Wintersmith Lodge.

ARDMORE, Oklahoma

9 p.m. - Lake Murray Fireworks Display at Lake Murray State Park, 13528 Scenic State Highway 77. (FREE)

DENISON, Texas

5 p.m. - Big Joe Walker and Fireworks at Dusk at Forest Park and Munson Stadium (FREE)

DURANT, Oklahoma

9 p.m. - Fourth of July Fireworks Display at Choctaw Casino Resort, 4216 South U.S. 69/75

McKINNEY, Texas

10 a.m. - Red, White and BOOM! Parade in downtown McKinney. (FREE)

PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma

6 p.m. - Watermelon Seed Spitting Contest and Fireworks at Wacker Park. (FREE)

THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma