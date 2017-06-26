Where to celebrate Independence Day in Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Where to celebrate Independence Day in Texoma

The long July 4th weekend is upon us, and there are events and celebrations across the Texoma region. Dedicated fireworks fans will be able to see at least three nights of star-spangled sky shows!

We've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows; click the links for complete information from the source. The entries are listed by date and then alphabetically by city name.

Do you have an event in your community you'd like us to add? Contact us at newsteam@kten.com with all the details, including date, time, location and whether admission is charged.

Friday, June 30

DENISON, Texas

  • 7:30 p.m. - Daphne Willis - Levitt AMP Denison Music Series 2017 at Heritage Park, 324 West. Main Street (FREE)

PARIS, Texas

Saturday, July 1

BLANCHARD, Oklahoma

DAVIS, Oklahoma

  • 4 p.m. - Davis Summerfest with live entertainment, vendors, activities and fireworks at Wolf Field. (FREE)

NEWCASTLE, Oklahoma

  • All day - Independence Day Celebration at Veterans Memorial Park with music, food, vendors, activities for children, and fireworks at dusk. (FREE)

POTTSBORO, Texas

PROSPER, Texas

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma

Sunday, July 2

Monday, July 3

KINGSTON, Oklahoma

MADILL, Oklahoma

SHERMAN, Texas

Tuesday, July 4

ADA, Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Oklahoma

DENISON, Texas

DURANT, Oklahoma

McKINNEY, Texas

PAULS VALLEY, Oklahoma

THACKERVILLE, Oklahoma

