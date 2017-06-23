Ardmore drama student reaches finals of national competition

ARDMORE, OK -- One Ardmore High School student is the talk of Texoma as she competes in a national tournament.

Abigail Stewart had an impressive performance in the category of Dramatic Interpretation during the National Speech and Debate finals on Thursday.

She qualified for the finals in Birmingham, Alabama, by placing in the top three in a district tournament. Now she's competing against thousands of the nation's best drama students.

Abigail told KTEN she is grateful for the opportunity.

"just being qualified to come to nationals... even if you don't place in the top 60... you know, it's still a privilege because you're the top in your state and you got that opportunity that so many people didn't get to have," she said.

Abigail ended the tournament in fourth place in her division.