Air is still free at Ardmore tire plant - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Air is still free at Ardmore tire plant

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
Bio
Connect
Biography
KTEN KTEN

ARDMORE, OK -- Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels.

An over-inflated tire is just as dangerous as a flat tire. They've set up one of the only free tire inflation stations in Texoma, complete with a gauge to make sure your tire pressure is where it needs to be.

"Every tire, it wears differently," explained Michelin spokeswoman Maia Day. "So, checking it monthly, you stay on top of that and you'll avoid those types of tire fatalities."

Michelin's inflation station is solar-powered and available 24 hours a day. It's located at Entrance B of the plant, at the northwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 70. Just look for the familiar Michelin Man.

Michelin Man

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.