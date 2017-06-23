Air is still free at Ardmore tire plant

ARDMORE, OK -- Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels.

An over-inflated tire is just as dangerous as a flat tire. They've set up one of the only free tire inflation stations in Texoma, complete with a gauge to make sure your tire pressure is where it needs to be.

"Every tire, it wears differently," explained Michelin spokeswoman Maia Day. "So, checking it monthly, you stay on top of that and you'll avoid those types of tire fatalities."

Michelin's inflation station is solar-powered and available 24 hours a day. It's located at Entrance B of the plant, at the northwest corner of the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 70. Just look for the familiar Michelin Man.