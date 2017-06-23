Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans

Posted: Updated:

SHERMAN, TX -- The weather is warm, and we're all doing our best to keep our cool. So Texoma-area splash pads and pools were filled with families looking for Friday fun.

At the Splash Family Aquatic Center in Sherman, we found kids standing under buckets, on top of sprinklers, and jumping into pools to chill out.

"We come out here to the water park to kind of let my grandson stay cool," said Robert Cartwright. " You know, he gets a little bored at the house, a little irritable, so he comes out here to kind of run some of his energy off, and he's staying cool at the same time."

And staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105.

Sherman splash park

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.