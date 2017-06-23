Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans

SHERMAN, TX -- The weather is warm, and we're all doing our best to keep our cool. So Texoma-area splash pads and pools were filled with families looking for Friday fun.

At the Splash Family Aquatic Center in Sherman, we found kids standing under buckets, on top of sprinklers, and jumping into pools to chill out.

"We come out here to the water park to kind of let my grandson stay cool," said Robert Cartwright. " You know, he gets a little bored at the house, a little irritable, so he comes out here to kind of run some of his energy off, and he's staying cool at the same time."

And staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105.