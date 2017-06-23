Pools, splash parks beckon to overheated Texomans

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
Workers at Michelin's tire plant in Ardmore want you and the family on safe tires for your summer travels.More >>
Staying cool was Priority One Friday as air temperatures approached 100 degrees and the heat index was measured at 105.More >>
Johnston County Sheriff John Smith said detectives from Dallas sought his help in tracking down Roy Craig Beck, 50.More >>
Dallas Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare.More >>
Now you can become a certified instructor in Tai Chi at no cost as a way to help our older neighbors.More >>
Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.More >>
The body of Robert Leon Deal III of Healdton was discovered by an oil field worker in a rural area just southwest of Elmore City on Saturday.More >>
Antron Patton said the day helps him appreciate how far our country has come.More >>
A narcotics sweep this week targeted individuals with outstanding drug warrants.More >>
Julie and Wayne Trimble and their daughter Heather were all killed in the June 6 pile-up on Highway 121 in Collin CountyMore >>
