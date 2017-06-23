Man wanted for child sex crime in Dallas traced to Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man wanted for child sex crime in Dallas traced to Texoma

A Johnston County, Oklahoma, man wanted in Dallas on child sex charges has been arrested in Marshall County.

Johnston County Sheriff John Smith said detectives from Dallas sought his help in tracking down Roy Craig Beck, 50.

Beck was thought to be living in Mill Creek. Deputies from Marshall and Johnston counties located him at a work site in Marshall County and made the arrest late Thursday afternoon. He

is charged with continuous sexual assault of a child. There's a $250,000 bond associated with the felony warrant.

Beck was being held at the Marshall County Jail pending extradition to Dallas County.

A man with the same name and birth date has a record of indecent exposure in Marshall and Bryan counties dating back to 2000.

