Dallas Zoo gorilla keeps his cool in summer heat

DALLAS (KXAS) -- Zola the gorilla is bustin' a move at the Dallas Zoo.

But Zola's moves are more than just dancing; his "dancing" is really a play behavior.

Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums call it "enrichment" -- a process that helps enhance the environment and lives of animals by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural and healthy behavior.

The blue plastic pool featured in the video is just one of many enrichment items the gorilla keepers use to engage primates.