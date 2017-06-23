Dallas Zoo gorilla keeps his cool in summer heat - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Dallas Zoo gorilla keeps his cool in summer heat

Posted: Updated:
Dallas Zoo Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (KXAS) -- Zola the gorilla is bustin' a move at the Dallas Zoo.

But Zola's moves are more than just dancing; his "dancing" is really a play behavior.

Zoo officials say the presence of play can signify an animal is content or comfortable, and an indicator for general welfare.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums call it "enrichment" -- a process that helps enhance the environment and lives of animals by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural and healthy behavior.

The blue plastic pool featured in the video is just one of many enrichment items the gorilla keepers use to engage primates.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.