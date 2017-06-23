Wanted: Tai Chi instructors to prevent falls

Tai Chi is a Chinese martial art form that dates back to the 1500s. It is widely recognized for both being a method of defense and for offering health benefits.

Now you can become a certified instructor in Tai Chi at no cost as a way to help our older neighbors.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is providing a series of free two-day workshops in July and August to show how Tai Chi techniques can be used to prevent falls by improving functional abilities like balance and physical function.

The OSDH says an older American dies every 20 minutes as a result of a fall, and scores more are hospitalized.

KTEN viewers can take advantage of the workshop in Coalgate on August 16-7 at the Coal County OSU Extension Office. Click here to enroll in the training session.

Other workshops will be held in Duncan on July 12-13 and in Ponca City on July 26-27.

The "Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance" instructors can then work with community organizations to share their expertise with senior Oklahomans.