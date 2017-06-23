Oklahoma expecting report on prison population crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma corrections department officials expect to receive a report next week that outlines the state's prison population crisis.

The report will be presented Tuesday to board members in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma has the second-highest imprisonment rate in the country and the highest imprisonment rate for women.

In December, the corrections department said it was supervising the highest number of prisoners in its 49-year history, overseeing 61,012 people.

The figure included:

26,619 in state and private prisons or halfway houses

32,564 who are supervised by GPS monitors, community supervision or by probation and parole officers

Nearly 1,900 more were in county jails awaiting space in prison.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.