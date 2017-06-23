Investigation continues as Garvin County body identified

GARVIN COUNTY, OK -- Authorities have confirmed the identity of the man found dead inside a pickup truck in Garvin County last weekend.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the body of Robert Leon Deal III of Healdton was discovered by an oil field worker in a rural area just southwest of Elmore City on Saturday.

The Garvin County Sheriff's Department said it was dealing with the death of the 41-year-old man as a homicide case. Residents along East County Road 1690 were advised that they should not feel unsafe.