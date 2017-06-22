Texoma agencies team up for drug warrant crackdown

ARDMORE, OK -- Three Texoma law enforcement agencies are joining forces to work together, and their teamwork is already paying dividends.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office, the Love County Sheriff's Office and the Ardmore Police Department signed the agreement.

"We are starting to work better now with the OSBI and other agencies," Love County Sheriff Marty Grisham said.

Earlier this week, the cooperation plan was put into action during a narcotics sweep targeting people with outstanding drug warrants. Grisham said the three agencies found and arrested 15 of the 22 people they had been seeking.

"We got some major players in the drug world, and may kind of put a slowdown on the drugs in Carter and Love County," he said.

The departments are still searching for the six others, and Grisham said they will continue their quest.

"I think it's important that we work all together to be able to solve these crimes," he said.

Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant told KTEN he is excited about the relationships being built in the law enforcement community, and Sheriff Grisham agrees.

"We have worked well together," he said. We have talked a lot, and we knew it would work well together."