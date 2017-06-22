Services for three victims of Collin County crash

BONHAM, TX -- Friends and family gathered in Bonham Thursday to remember three lives lost in a deadly crash earlier this month.

Julie and Wayne Trimble of Ivanhoe, Texas, died in the June 6 chain-reaction accident on State Highway 121 in Collin County.

Their daughter Heather succumbed to serious injuries just last week. Eight months pregnant, she underwent an emergency cesarean section operation to save the baby's life.

Services were held at the Wise Funeral Home in Bonham. The three were laid to rest at New Hope Cemetery near Bonham.

Five vehicles were involved in the pile-up that also claimed the lives of two teens from Anna, Texas.

So far, there's no word from law enforcement on the exact cause of the crash.