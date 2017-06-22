Denison Dance Academy preps for Cinderella performance

DENISON, TX -- Ilona Nogarr, owner of Denison Dance Academy, joins us live in the studio to give us a preview of this weekend's Cinderella performance.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors (60 and up) and $5 for children and students.

The performance will take place Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, June 25, at 2 p.m. at Kidd Key Auditorium.