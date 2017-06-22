Fire damages Ardmore storage facility

ARDMORE, OK -- Firefighters worked to salvage what was left after flames ripped through a self-storage facility in Ardmore on Wednesday evening.

The cause of the fire at South Washington Street and Drew Street SW remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

Ten storage units were declared a total loss; the contents of two others suffered damage.

"What you have in a house fire, you have in each one of these units," explained Ardmore Fire Department Capt. Dave Tomlinson. "I mean, just everybody's stuff is in there. A couple of them... well five of them... are packed to the door."

Tomlinson said it took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.