Man fatally shot by officer in McCurtain County

MILLERTON, Okla. (AP) -- A law enforcement officer in southeastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who authorities say was armed with a knife.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the fatal shooting happened Wednesday in Millerton, about 175 miles (281 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City. According to the OSBI, a McCurtain County sheriff's deputy and a Valliant police officer responded to a domestic altercation call and encountered a man, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Francisco Valenzuela.

Authorities say Valenzuela had forced his way into a home and ignored officers' commands to drop a knife he was holding.

The OSBI says one of the officers shot Valenzuela after he reportedly threatened the officers with the knife. Authorities say Valenzuela died at McCurtain Memorial Hospital.

The agency did not say which officer shot Valenzuela.

