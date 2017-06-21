Scientists still puzzled by Oklahoma's biggest earthquake - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Scientists still puzzled by Oklahoma's biggest earthquake

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
KTEN KTEN

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Oklahoma's largest recorded earthquake affected geological structures both above and below ground, but experts caution there still is much that scientists don't know the 5.8-magnitude temblor that struck last year near Pawnee.

Ten separate academic studies into the Sept. 3 quake will be included in an upcoming issue of Seismological Research Letters, an internationally recognized peer-reviewed journal.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production

Oklahoma Geological Survey Director Jeremy Boak says the number of quakes larger than 4.0 magnitude has dropped dramatically so far this year, but it's still not clear what caused several large quakes last year that were above 5.0 magnitude.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.