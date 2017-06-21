Man shot by Tishomingo police jailed after hospital treatment - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Man shot by Tishomingo police jailed after hospital treatment

Posted: Updated:
By McKenna Eubank, KTEN News
JOHNSTON COUNTY -- A man who was shot by Tishomingo police after he allegedly approached them with a knife is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

Jered Keith Tolbert was arrested while in a Collin County, Texas, hospital recovering from his wounds.

Sheriff Jon Smith said Tolbert, 34, was released from the hospital and brought back to the Johnston County jail on Monday. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of first degree burglary, and one count of domestic abuse by strangulation.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances surrounding the June 12 incident 

