Construction set for Southmayd solar farm

SOUTHMAYD, TX -- Solar power is a growing form of energy, and it's coming soon to a Grayson County pasture.

We told you last year about plans to build a solar farm in Southmayd, just west of Sherman. On Tuesday we learned construction on the facility is expected to start in the next month or two.

Cypress Creek Renewables is teaming up with Southmayd to build a project they say will bring hundreds of temporary jobs to Grayson County.

The Southmayd energy farm will be one of five potential solar projects in Grayson County.