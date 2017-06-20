Denison police: Man takes a bite out of crime-fighters - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Denison police: Man takes a bite out of crime-fighters


Denison PD Denison PD

DENISON, TX -- The story of an unwanted guest in a Denison backyard ended with a cop nursing a bite mark.

Police said no stray dog is involved in this case... it's a man named Brent Strawn.

The caller at the Twining Drive home told police to get him out, but when officers arrived and told Strawn he was under arrest; he started punching and kicking ... even resorting to laying into one of them with his teeth.

Strawn is facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault against a public servant, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was set at $40,000.

