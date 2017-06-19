Tobacco bandits raid Grayson County store

SOUTHMAYD, TX -- Police in Southmayd, Texas, are on the lookout for two people who made off with more than $3,500 worth of tobacco products and some cash.

The break-in at the Valero convenience store at the corner of State Highways 56 and 289 happened in the pre-dawn hours of June 9.

Surveillance video indicated there was a driver waiting in the getaway car as the intruder walked out with a trash bag filled with stolen goods.

"The vehicle pulled up, picked him up, and they blacked out and they took off," McKee said.

Contact Southmayd police if you have any information about the suspects in this case.