Crash victim's daughter questions Atoka highway speed limit

ATOKA, OK -- An Atoka woman is fighting for a speed limit change along a busy highway after her father was killed in a crash last summer.

Lavada Davis said the top speed on the stretch of U.S. 69/75 from Redbud Lane up to the Tushka city limits is too high.

The speed limit is currently set at 55 miles per hour. Davis said trees planted in the median restrict the view of motorists to see oncoming traffic.

Davis's father was killed along that stretch of road last June.

"You have too many people getting hit," she said. "Trees in the median are an obstruction -- not only for drivers as far as visibility and crossing over, but also for our police officers as far as visibility and radar."

Months of police reports document accidents from that area. Davis is presenting her request at Monday night's City Council meeting in Atoka.