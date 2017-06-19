Oil field worker finds man dead in Garvin County

ELMORE CITY, Okla. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating after an oil field worker found a man dead in a truck in south-central Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says its agents are assisting the Garvin County Sheriff's Office in the investigation. The OSBI says its agents were called Saturday after the worker found the body near Elmore City, about 33 miles northwest of Ardmore.

The OSBI says an autopsy will determine the man's cause of death but that there are "obvious signs of trauma" that suggest a homicide.

Authorities have not yet released the man's name or announced any arrests in the case.

