A man drowns in pond near Ardmore

By Janelle Taylor, KTEN News
ARDMORE, OK – Authorities say a man drowned near Ardmore.

According to the Carter County sheriff, 42-year old Edwin Skolarski drowned just after seven this evening

in a pond off highway 70 East of Ardmore.

Investigators say Skolarski went swimming

They're not sure what happened next but he never surfaced.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the drowning

