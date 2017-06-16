Firefighters battle grass fire and heat near Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Firefighters from multiple departments teamed up to control a range fire on Friday afternoon.

The flames erupted along U.S. 82 near Whitney Road, about five miles east of Sherman.

Temperatures approaching 100 degrees added to the danger to first responders, including departments from Sherman, Denison, Howe and Bells.

A metal barn was damaged by the fast-moving fire, but firefighters kept the flames away from spreading to any nearby homes.

Round bales of hay were still smoldering hours after the fire broke out and after the blaze had been declared under control.