Vintage tractors on parade in Texoma

DENISON, TX -- An unusual parade wound its way through Denison Friday morning, and it was uniquely Texoma.

Farmers on their vintage tractors (all at least 47 years old) made their way from the Katy Depot, across the Denison dam and across the Red River into Bryan County.

It's the 24th year for the tractorcade, which is the kick-off for the Golden Harvest Days festival.

The event is staged every year by Bryan County farmer Jim Esbenshade to honor his son Jamie, who died of Reyes syndrome 21 years ago.

"It's just a get-together to kind of help perk me up and, growed into a farm function where everyone wanted to get together and play," Esbenshade said.



All the tractors taking part in the parade to the Golden Harvest Days event were built before 1970. (KTEN)

Golden Harvest Days happens in Achille, Oklahoma, starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

The farm is located at 2174 Hendrix Road, 5.5 miles east of Colbert.