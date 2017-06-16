Burned body of Oklahoma minister discovered near church - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Burned body of Oklahoma minister discovered near church

By Associated Press
CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - Police in Oklahoma say the charred body of a Baptist minister has been discovered next to his church.

Chickasha Police Department Lt. Scott Weaver says the body of 55-year-old Rev. Michael Dean Walworth was discovered about 7:45 a.m. Friday on the ground near the First Missionary Baptist Church in Chickasha.

Officials say Walworth was pronounced dead at the scene between the church and a nearby residence. Police say the cause of Walworth's death and how his body was burned is under investigation.

A tent marks the site where the burned body of a Baptist minister was found in Chickasha, Oklahoma on Friday. (KFOR)

Investigators say they believe the pastor's death is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

