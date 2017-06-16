Collin County crash claims fifth victim

Heather Trimble, the young Fannin County mother who was seriously injured in a horrific crash in Collin County on June 6, has died.

Trimble, 24, passed away Thursday night.

The five-vehicle chain-reaction wreck on Highway 121 near Westminster, Texas also claimed the lives of Trimble's parents, Wayne and Julie Trimble, along with two teens from nearby Anna, Texas.

Doctors were able to save the life of Heather Trimble's unborn child, named Hadley, who was also injured in the accident. Another child, four-year-old Matilda, was also in the car and survived with minor injuries.

A GoFundMe account to collect funds for medical and funeral expenses for the Trimble family has raised more than $16,000.