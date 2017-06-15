Driver unhurt after van flips on Denison highway - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Driver unhurt after van flips on Denison highway

DENISON, TX -- A busy stretch of highway in Denison was shut down Thursday afternoon after a work van rolled over and crashed.

The driver of the van told police he was cut off by another vehicle while driving on FM 120 around 3 p.m.

When he tried to correct, he lost control and overturned.

"It's very fortunate that he wasn't injured," said Denison police spokesman Lt. Mike Eppler. "It looks a lot worse than what it turned out to be."

Both lanes of FM 120 were closed while a wrecker crew turned the van upright and hauled it away.

