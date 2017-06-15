Young volunteers making a difference in Sherman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Young volunteers making a difference in Sherman

Posted: Updated:
By Bob Brackeen, KTEN News
Connect
KTEN KTEN

SHERMAN, TX -- Members of the Service Academy for Youth are painting, digging, and volunteering their way to a better community.

The four-day camp has volunteers of all ages busy.

"We are painting and helping out the community for people who need like things that, maybe like they want done sooner," said SAY volunteer Landrey Perkins."

SAY volunteers painting

Leighann Sims, financial director of the organization, said the youngsters have the benefit of others in mind when volunteering.

"Their dedication to the community is wonderful," she said. "We love to see kids getting out at such a young age and giving back to the community with hopeful hearts and hopeful hands, while having some fun."

This is the 20th day camp held by SAY, and counselor Kelsey Jarvis said participants gain qualities of leadership and selflessness.

"To be able to instill that in them now will be very beneficial for them in the future," Jarvis said.

SAY volunteers do dirt work

But what's the main reason these kids give up a chunk of their summer vacation?

"It's really a great payoff at the end of the day," volunteer Joseph Brennan told us. "It makes you feel great because it makes you feel like you really made a change."

The Service Academy for Youth camp continues through Friday.

SAY volunteers at work

  • Submit a News Tip

    Do you have a news tip for KTEN?

    Begin by entering your email address in the field below or call 903-548-4010

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Your news tip has been submitted. If you provided contact information, we might use it to reach out to you if additional information is required.