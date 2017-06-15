Young volunteers making a difference in Sherman

Do you have a news tip for KTEN?
The driver of the van told police he was cut off by another vehicle while driving on FM 120 around 3 p.m.More >>
More than 100 participants will attempt to noodle their way to the top of the podium this weekend in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma.More >>
Here's the scenario: Someone comes to your door saying they represent the Bonham Independent School District. They want to sell promotional and educational materials on behalf of the district.More >>
Members of the Service Academy for Youth are painting, digging, and volunteering their way to a better community.More >>
Oklahoma University said Thursday it will require Baker Mayfield to do 35 hours of community service and participate in an alcohol education program.More >>
Two people were seriously injured in the Wednesday afternoon crash involving a pickup truck, an 18-wheeler and a horse trailer.More >>
DENISON -- This week we have an adorable little kitten. He's a gray tabby and he's about three months old. They say he's very friendly and has a loud purr. He has two brothers who also need foreverMore >>
Elected officials from Oklahoma and Texas are sharing their thoughts about the Wednesday morning gunfire that targeted members of Congress.More >>
Skyler Luke Walker, 21, stabbed Payton Lockwood in an argument last July. Lockwood later died from his wounds.More >>
Grayson College may not be big, but the $2.1 million skills development grant it received Wednesday fits that description.More >>
