Young volunteers making a difference in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX -- Members of the Service Academy for Youth are painting, digging, and volunteering their way to a better community.

The four-day camp has volunteers of all ages busy.

"We are painting and helping out the community for people who need like things that, maybe like they want done sooner," said SAY volunteer Landrey Perkins."

Leighann Sims, financial director of the organization, said the youngsters have the benefit of others in mind when volunteering.

"Their dedication to the community is wonderful," she said. "We love to see kids getting out at such a young age and giving back to the community with hopeful hearts and hopeful hands, while having some fun."

This is the 20th day camp held by SAY, and counselor Kelsey Jarvis said participants gain qualities of leadership and selflessness.

"To be able to instill that in them now will be very beneficial for them in the future," Jarvis said.

But what's the main reason these kids give up a chunk of their summer vacation?

"It's really a great payoff at the end of the day," volunteer Joseph Brennan told us. "It makes you feel great because it makes you feel like you really made a change."

The Service Academy for Youth camp continues through Friday.