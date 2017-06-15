Bonham ISD warns against bogus salesman - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Bonham ISD warns against bogus salesman

Here's the scenario: Someone comes to your door saying they represent the Bonham Independent School District. They want to sell promotional and educational materials on behalf of the district.

That's when you should say: "No, thanks."

"Bonham ISD has not hired anyone to serve in this capacity, nor does the District promote or endorse the materials being sold," BISD administrators said in a Facebook post this week.

You have been warned.

